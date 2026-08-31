Falmouth man charged with attempted murder after allegedly attacking victim with bat and box cutter

FALMOUTH, Mass. — A Falmouth man is facing a litany of charges, including attempted murder after allegedly attacking another man with a baseball bat and a box cutter and threatening them with a bow and arrow.

Police responded to Jenkins Pond early Monday morning around 3:00 a.m. for the reported assault and found a man suffering from several injuries.

Police found that the victim had been struck with a baseball bat and cut with a box cutter, and that the suspect had threatened the victim with a bow and arrow.

Police say a 44-year-old Falmouth man was arrested and charged with attempted murder, two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery, and mayhem.

Story continues below Trending Shorts

Police say the victim is in stable condition.

The defendant was arraigned Monday afternoon at Falmouth District Court and was ordered held.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group