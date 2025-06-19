Falmouth man arrested after stabbing a person, police say

FALMOUTH, Mass. — Falmouth police have announced the arrest of a man accused of stabbing a person.

John Wells, 65, of Falmouth, has been taken into custody and charged with Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon.

Police say that around 8 PM on Wednesday, officers responded to reports of a stabbing that occurred on Rose Morin Lane.

Once on the scene, police say that they encountered an ‘active disturbance’ with multiple conflicting reports regarding the incident. Officers were told that the victim of the stabbing may have fled into a nearby wooded area.

Officers began searching and located the victim shortly thereafter. The victim, who was suffering from significant wounds to their chest and arm, was given aid by members of the Falmouth Fire and Rescue until medical personnel responded. The victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford and is currently in stable condition.

Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office Bureau of Criminal Identification responded to the crime scene, alongside aid from a K9 unit and members of the Mashpee Police Department, and searched for the suspect.

The suspect, later identified as Wells, was located at a residence on Homestead Lane.

Wells was held without bail and was later transported to the Barnstable County Correctional Complex.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

