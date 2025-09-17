Fall River school briefly locked down for reported threat

FALL RIVER, Mass. — A Fall River school was placed into a lockdown situation on Wednesday after a threat was reported.

Local and state police responded to the Diman Regional Vocational Technical High School on Tuesday morning to investigate the reported threat.

Investigators determined there was no threat and the lockdown was lifted before noon.

“We thank the students, staff, and community for their cooperation and understanding,” Fall River police said on Facebook. “We are asking parents that wish to dismiss their children to be patient as we are doing it in a systematic, safe manner and ensuring the safety of everyone.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

