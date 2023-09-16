FAA: JetBlue flight performed ‘go-around’ at Logan Airport as British Airways plane was taxiing

BOSTON — A JetBlue flight performed a “go-around” maneuver at Logan International Airport on Friday night while another airplane was taxiing on a parallel runway, the Federal Aviation Administration said Saturday.

Friday’s event was the latest “go-around” maneuver reported at Logan Airport, after a similar incident involving a United Airlines flight occurred on Monday.

A “go-around” is described by the FAA as a “safe, routine procedure performed at the discretion of a pilot or an air traffic controller,” but to an airline passenger, the event might seem like an emergency maneuver.

“Tonight my flight landing at Logan had to do a very rapid ‘go around’. As we were just sending in about to land, the pilot suddenly pulled up hard and accelerated quickly. We went from 350 feet to 3000 feet very quickly,” a passenger on Friday’s JetBlue flight wrote in an email to Boston 25.

When a go-around occurs, the air traffic controller and pilot are said to be working together to “prevent an unsafe condition from occurring.”

In a statement Saturday, the FAA said, “An air traffic controller instructed JetBlue Airways Flight 166, an Airbus A321, to perform a go-around at Boston Logan International Airport on Friday evening because a British Airways flight, an Airbus A380, was taxiing on a parallel taxiway.”

On Monday, an air traffic controller at Logan instructed United Airlines Flight 2267 to perform a “go-around” shortly before 11 p.m. because a prior arrival was still on the runway, the FAA said in a statement shared with Boston 25.

This week’s maneuvers occurred after the FAA in late August announced that Logan was awarded $44.9 million in new funding aimed at reducing the chance of “close calls” on runways.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

