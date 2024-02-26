‘Extremely tough’: DA identifies middle school student killed in Middleboro house fire

MIDDLEBORO, Mass. — Grief counselors were made available at a middle school in Middleboro on Monday after an 11-year-old girl was killed in a house fire that left three other people injured over the weekend.

The young girl, a student at Nichols Middle School in Middleboro, was identified Monday by the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office as Jasmine Lane.

Firefighters were called to a home on Pearl Street around 2 a.m. for reports of a fire with people trapped inside. Upon arrival, the blaze has already consumed the first and second floors.

Crews attempted to rescue Jasmine, but they could not get inside due to the heavy fire conditions. Once the flames were extinguished, the girl was found dead inside the home.

“This unforeseen event has left us all shocked and saddened,” said Middleboro Superintendent Carolyn Lyons in a statement. “This profound loss impacts not just our Nichols Middle School community but also the Burkland Elementary School and Middleborough High School communities where family members attend. We extend our deepest condolences to our student’s family and friends as they navigate this extremely tough time,” she added.

Three other family members, a 61-year-old woman, a 59-year-old man, and another young girl, were taken to the hospital. The woman had serious burns, while the man and other girl suffered less severe injuries.

Neighbors say the grandparents were watching the grandkids while the parents were on vacation. The parents are now on their way home from a cruise.

“It’s one of those types of towns, it affects everybody,” said Middleboro resident said Mark Westgate.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office says the blaze does not appear suspicious and the cause is under investigation.

State troopers assigned to the DA’s office are assisting local authorities with the investigation.

