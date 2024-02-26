‘Our hearts are broken’: Father of 12-year-old girl killed in Middleboro house fire speaks out

MIDDLEBORO, Mass. — The father of 12-year-old Jasmine Lane who lost her life in a Middleboro house fire over the weekend speaks out for the first time since the family’s devastating loss.

The grandparents were watching the children while Lane and his wife left for a Caribbean cruise Friday morning, only 14 hours before the fire took their little girl.

“She had so much potential and for this to happen, our hearts are broken into a million pieces,” Lane told reporters Monday evening after arriving back in Mass.

Three other family members, a 61-year-old woman, a 59-year-old man, and another young girl, were taken to the hospital. The woman suffered serious burns, while the man and other girl suffered less severe injuries.

“I can’t tell you what happened. I don’t know what happened. What I can tell you is that my mother is in critical condition, and we lost my 12-year-old daughter, who was more than anything,” Lane said.

Firefighters were called to a home on Pearl Street around 2 a.m. Saturday for reports of a fire with people trapped inside. Upon arrival, the blaze has already consumed the first and second floors.

Crews attempted to rescue Jasmine, but they could not get inside due to the heavy fire conditions. Once the flames were extinguished, the girl was found dead inside the home.

“She was the smartest, loving, charismatic person. She was a cheerleader. She loved her family and friends and loved her sisters,” said Lane.

The young girl was a student at Nichols Middle School in Middleboro.

“This unforeseen event has left us all shocked and saddened,” said Middleboro Superintendent Carolyn Lyons in a statement. “This profound loss impacts not just our Nichols Middle School community but also the Burkland Elementary School and Middleborough High School communities where family members attend. We extend our deepest condolences to our student’s family and friends as they navigate this extremely tough time,” she added.

Grief counselors were available at the middle school on Monday.

Lane also thanking the community Monday evening for its continuous support.

“The community has come together and I can’t even express my gratitude for them. I appreciate it,” he said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Middleborough Fire Department, the Middleborough Police Department, the State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit attached to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, and Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office.

Preliminarily, it appears no foul play is suspected.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

