‘Expect flooding here’: Town officials monitoring high tides ahead of weekend storm in Scituate

SCITUATE, Mass. — We’re gearing up for another storm this weekend. As we track snowfall totals, towns like Scituate are monitoring high tides and strong winds.

A coastal flood watch is in place from Sunday through Monday.

Town administrator Jim Boudreau says they’ve got their eye on three tides ahead of the storm—two expected on Sunday and one on Monday.

“They’re both going to be over ten and a half feet, two of them are 10/8 so we’re going to monitor those pretty closely,” said Boudreau. “We’ll have our high-water vehicles deployed around town; we have six of them. Police and fire will be monitoring those, we have DPW out, we’ll be blocking off roads.”

Residents in flood-prone areas are advised to stay alert and follow local advisories. Town officials say you should secure outdoor items and prepare for outages during and after the storm.

“We’re used to it here in Scituate. We’ve been here for years and years, it’s just part of the joy of living here. We have wonderful summers, but you have to be careful in the winter for those floods,” Carl Moore, a Scituate resident, tells Boston 25 News.

The lingering effects of the storm could extend the coastal flood watch into Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

