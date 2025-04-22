Ex-NY teacher convicted of having sex with student arrested in NH for not reporting as sex offender

TWIN MOUNTAIN, N.H. — A former New York teacher convicted of having a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old student more than a decade ago has been arrested in New Hampshire for not reporting his sex offender status.

Charles Oross, 57, now living in Monroe, was arrested on a warrant on Monday in Twin Mountain, state police said Tuesday morning.

Oross is charged with violating NH RSA 651:b-4 Duty to Report, a Class B felony, state police said. He was released on personal recognizance bail and will be arraigned in Littleton District Court at a later date.

State police said Oross had relocated to New Hampshire from New York and had failed to register as a Tier III offender.

Members of the New Hampshire State Police Sex Offender Registry obtained an arrest warrant for Oross on Friday after a lengthy investigation, state police said.

Oross was convicted on Sept. 6, 2012 of criminal sex act-2: Oral/Anal Sex-Actor 18 Yrs Or More/Victim Under 15, according to the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services’ Sex Offender Registry database.

The victim was a 13-year-old girl. Among the offenses listed: Oross had sexual intercourse with the girl more than once, “deviate” sexual intercourse with her more than once, and sexual contact with the victim more than once, according to the New York registry.

Under “Relationship to victim,” Oross is listed as a “Non-Stranger - Person in position of Authority.”

Charles Oross (New York State Sex Offender Registry database)

Oross was arrested on Dec. 15, 2011, according to a statement released that day by The Special Commissioner of Investigation for the New York City School District.

The investigation found that Oross, then 44 and a teacher assigned to IS 238 in Queens, “had a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old female student when she attended the school,” Special Commissioner Richard J. Condon said in the statement at the time.

“Oross also engaged in inappropriate e-mail and Facebook communications with the girl,” Condon said at the time. Investigators from the Special Commissioner’s office arrested Oross, who was charged with rape, criminal sexual act, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Condon at the time recommended that Oross’s employment be terminated and that Oross be made ineligible for future positions with the New York City school system.

In New Hampshire, the State Police Sex Offender Registry is comprised of a sworn and civilian staff responsible for overseeing offenders within the state as well as offenders moving into New Hampshire from other jurisdictions.

The unit is often called upon to assist local and federal agencies.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Richard Perreault at 603-223-8977 or Richard.J.Perreault@dos.nh.gov.

Twin Mountain is an unincorporated community within the town of Carroll in the White Mountains of New Hampshire, just west of Bretton Woods.

Monroe is a small town in Grafton County, near the New Hampshire-Vermont line. The town’s population was 864 at the 2020 census.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

©2025 Cox Media Group