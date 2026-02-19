Ex-Mass. State Police union head, lobbyist get prison time for kickback schemes

BOSTON — The former president of the State Police Association of Massachusetts was sentenced to prison on Wednesday for racketeering, fraud, obstruction of justice and tax crimes that he committed with the help of a union lobbyist, the U.S. Attorney said.

Dana A. Pullman, 64, of Worcester, was sentenced to two years in prison to be followed by one year of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said in a statement. Pullman was also ordered to pay $43,915 in restitution.

Anne M. Lynch, 75, of Hull, was sentenced to 15 months in prison to be followed by one year of supervised release. Lynch was also ordered to pay $41,795 in restitution.

U.S. District Court Judge Richard Stearns handed down the sentences.

In November 2022, Pullman and Lynch, the union’s former Massachusetts lobbyist, were convicted by a federal jury of one count of racketeering conspiracy, one count of honest services wire fraud, three counts of wire fraud, one count of obstruction of justice and one count of conspiracy to defraud the Internal Revenue Service.

Pullman was also convicted of two additional counts of wire fraud and two counts of aiding and assisting the filing of a false tax return. Lynch was convicted of an additional count of obstruction of justice and four counts of aiding and assisting in the filing of a false tax return.

In May 2023, Pullman and Lynch were sentenced to 30 months in prison and two years in prison, respectively, on the convicted counts.

In June 2025, the First Circuit Court of Appeals reversed three of the defendants’ wire fraud convictions and one of Lynch’s tax convictions, and reversed one of Lynch’s obstruction of justice convictions. The First Circuit affirmed the defendants’ remaining convictions and remanded the case to the District Court for resentencing.

“Dana Pullman and Anne Lynch ran the Massachusetts State Police union like an old-school racket, siphoning money from troopers, deceiving the Commonwealth, hiding income from the IRS and then lying when they got caught. Their conduct was deliberate, sustained and corrosive,” Foley said.

“The men and women of the Massachusetts State Police deserve leaders who protect their interests, not exploit them. No badge, title or power shields anyone from accountability,” Foley said.

Ted Docks, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Division, echoed her comments.

“Former Massachusetts State Police Trooper and union boss Dana Pullman should know better than anyone: crime doesn’t pay,” Docks said. “Yet he joined forces with lobbyist Anne Lynch to run the State Police Association of Massachusetts like an organized criminal enterprise to rake in thousands of dollars in bribes and kickbacks for their own financial gain – at the cost of their integrity, careers, and freedom.”

“The public’s trust is critical for our justice system to function properly,” Docks said. “That’s why the FBI will do everything in its power to root out those whose criminal conduct violates that trust.”

Thomas Demeo, Special Agent in Charge of the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation, Boston Field Office, said the case “underscores a serious breach of public trust.”

“Mr. Pullman and Ms. Lynch exploited their positions of trust and authority for their own personal gain, betraying the very people they were meant to serve,” Demeo said. “The reversal of some convictions does not erase the damage wrought by years of fraudulent financial conduct, including the misuse of union funds and tax evasion. IRS-CI remains committed to upholding accountability, protecting the integrity of public institutions, and ensuring that no one is above the law.”

The union consists of more than 1,500 troopers and sergeants from the Massachusetts State Police, and acts as the exclusive bargaining agent between its members and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts regarding the terms and conditions of members’ employment.

Pullman, who was a trooper from 1987 to 2018, was the president of the State Police Association of Massachusetts from 2012 until his resignation on Sept. 28, 2018.

Lynch’s lobbying firm represented the union during the same time period, in exchange for monthly retainer payments.

Prosecutors said that for the six years that Pullman was president of the union, Pullman and Lynch turned the union into a racketeering enterprise, using Pullman’s position and power to defraud union members, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, and the IRS.

Among other things, prosecutors said Pullman and Lynch defrauded union members and the Commonwealth of their right to honest services from Pullman when Lynch paid Pullman a $20,000 kickback in connection with a settlement agreement between the state police union and the Commonwealth.

Prosecutors said they hid the payment in a manner designed to avoid reporting and paying taxes on that income to the IRS.

In addition to stealing money from the State Police Association of Massachusetts with Lynch, Pullman stole money from the union on his own, prosecutors said.

Over the course of two years, Pullman used the union debit card to pay personal expenses for him and his then-girlfriend, prosecutors said. This included a celebratory personal lunch in New York featuring champagne and caviar and a vacation to Miami.

In 2018, when a federal grand jury issued subpoenas as part of the investigation of this matter, prosecutors said Pullman encouraged the State Police Association of Massachusetts treasurer to lie that the union had a policy to destroy expense records after a year.

Additionally, prosecutors said Lynch attempted to obstruct the grand jury’s investigation by lying to investigators.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

