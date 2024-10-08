Ethel Kennedy hospitalized after early morning stroke, family says

Ethel Kennedy, widow of U.S. senator Robert “Bobby” Kennedy and sister-in-law to President John F. Kennedy, suffered a health scare early Tuesday morning, according to family members.

Former Massachusetts Congressman Joe Kennedy III, Ethel’s grandson, posted on X that she suffered a stroke in her sleep.

She was rushed to an area hospital where she is receiving treatment.

“She is comfortable, she is getting the best care possible, and she is surrounded by family,” Kennedy III wrote. “She is, as you may know, a strong woman who has led a remarkably fulfilling life. We are here looking after her.”

The 96-year-old is a noted human rights advocate, most notably the Bedford Stuyvesant Restoration Project. Ethel also co-chairs the Coalition of Gun Control and is involved in several other human rights organizations.

She is the parent to 11 children, several grandchildren, and even great grandchildren.

“She has had a great summer and transition into fall,” Kennedy III wrote. “She was able to get out on the water, visit the pier, and enjoy many lunches and dinners with family....Please keep her in your thoughts and prayers. We ask that you respect our family’s privacy at this time.”

Sharing some news about one of my heroes. pic.twitter.com/kcSqSNfabC — Joe Kennedy III (@joekennedy) October 8, 2024

