Swampscott Police warn public after multiple cars, and a house, broken into

SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. — All was quiet on the streets of Swampscott Tuesday night after multiple car breaks and one house break over the last two days.

“It’s crazy because the street is kind of quiet there’s a school right across the way here. So you don’t really think about it,” said Allan Fagundes who lives in one of the Swampscott neighborhoods impacted.

To alert residents, police posted this on social media:

Swampscott Police are investigating multiple car breaks in the Clarke School area during the overnight hours last night.... Posted by Swampscott Police Department on Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Fagundes lives close to the school where those initial car breaks were reported.

“We got downtown that gets pretty busy and you have a lot of through traffic up around here so that would make sense people coming through this area,” he said.

Then on New Year’s Day less than a mile away a house and a car were broken into, which was surprising to people who live there.

“It’s a pretty quiet neighborhood and it’s not that busy a few cars here and there but for sure it’s pretty alarming,” said Fagundes.

Boston 25 News spoke to the victims of the house break. They declined to speak on camera but said their car was also the one broken into. Burglars got nothing from the car but were able to take items from their home.

As for Fagundes, he plans on taking some basic precautions.

“Keeping your doors locked, keeping your cars locked, and like I said just being observant,” he said

Swampscott Police want to hear from you if your car was broken into or if you have surveillance video that captured anything.

