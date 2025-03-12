Essex County

Serious accident prompts road closure in Methuen, police say

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff
By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff

METHUEN, Mass. — Authorities closed down a roadway Tuesday night for a police investigation.

Methuen police are asking motorists to avoid the area of 301 Merrimack Street due to a serious accident.

Boston 25 cameras could see yellow crime scene tape and a white vehicle with a sizeable dent on the hood.

Officers are assisting passing cars with the detour.

Boston 25 News has reached out to Methuen Police for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read