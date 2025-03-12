Serious accident prompts road closure in Methuen, police say

METHUEN, Mass. — Authorities closed down a roadway Tuesday night for a police investigation.

Methuen police are asking motorists to avoid the area of 301 Merrimack Street due to a serious accident.

Boston 25 cameras could see yellow crime scene tape and a white vehicle with a sizeable dent on the hood.

Officers are assisting passing cars with the detour.

Boston 25 News has reached out to Methuen Police for more information.

Please avoid the area of 301 Merrimack St. due to a serious accident. Officers on scene to assist with the detour. pic.twitter.com/PtNF6AsKPT — Methuen Police 🇺🇸 (@MethuenPolice) March 12, 2025

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

