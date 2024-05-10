'Extremely disappointed': Middleton police and fire memorial plaques allegedly stolen from cemetery

MIDDLETON, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a police and fire memorial was allegedly vandalized on Friday.

According to the Middleton Fire Department, the Middleton Police and Fire Memorial plaques at Oakdale Cemetery were stolen.

Middleton memorial vandalized A before (left) and after (right) picture of the Middleton Police and Fire Memorial at Oakdale Cemetery. (Middleton Fire Department)

“I am extremely disappointed by your actions,” Chief Douglas LeColst said of the suspected vandal. “I challenge you to do the right thing and return these items to the respective owners, no questions asked.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Middleton Police at 978-774-4424.

Middleton memorial vandalized (Middleton Fire Department)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

