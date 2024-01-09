3 family members dead after apparent carbon monoxide leak at Nahant home

NAHANT, Mass. — An investigation is underway after three family members were found dead in a home in Nahant on Monday night.

Officers responding to a single-family home on Cottage Street conducted a well-being check and found three adults dead inside, according to the Nahant Police Department.

The Nahant Fire Department said crews later discovered elevated levels of carbon monoxide inside the home.

Foul play is not suspected in the deaths of the three family members, whose names haven’t been released.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 Nahant deaths

Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the Essex District Attorney’s Office are assisting Nahant police and Nahant firefighters with the investigation.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group