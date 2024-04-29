Massive fire destroys apartment building in Randolph displacing nearly 80 residents

RANDOLPH, Mass — Firefighters on the South Shore rushed to help fight a roaring blaze at a Randolph apartment complex Sunday night.

Several crews and trucks could be seen dousing water at an apartment complex at Bridle Path Circle around 7:30 p.m.

“All of a sudden it’s like the fire spread so enormously… it was like I couldn’t believe it. It was like someone poured gasoline on top of the roof,” said Margharita, a displaced resident.

Randolph’s acting fire chief says a man in his 20s dove off a second-story balcony as firefighters were raising a ladder to rescue him. The young man suffered minor burns.

A video sent to Boston 25 captured yellow and orange flames bursting from the roof of the building as black smoke filled the air. Officials said the building doesn’t have any sprinklers causing the flames to spread rapidly.

As flames continued to burn, some black and charred holes had already formed in the roof. Fire officials say the roof and the third-floor ceiling collapsed.

“It hurts because I work hard for everything I have and losing everything it’s painful. I have no clothes. My kids have no clothes,” said Margharita.

Fire officials estimate at least 80 people are now without a home and the building has been deemed a complete loss.

The Red Cross is assisting those families.

There is no word on what sparked the fire. Crews remain on scene Sunday night to control any hot spots.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

