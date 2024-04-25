Boston dog kennel owner receives two year probation in connection with animal cruelty charges

BOSTON — The owner of a South Boston dog training facility pleaded to animal cruelty charges on Wednesday after numerous reports of alleged animal abuse.

Tyler Falconer, 29 of Burlington pleaded to a continuance without a finding on two counts of animal cruelty, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden.

Falconer is the former owner of Falco K9, a former dog training and boarding facility on Wadleigh Place. He was sentenced to two years of probation, during which he must complete an animal rehabilitative curriculum course.

Hayden says the offenses involve three dogs who all lost significant amounts of weight and/or were injured during their stay at Falconer’s facility. One of the dogs lost 20 pounds while another suffered a puncture wound on their foot that required medical attention, according to officials.

All three dogs spent around two weeks at the facility, with the first staying for two weeks in November 2020 while a second was there for two eight-day stints in January and February 2023, authorities say. A third dog stayed at the kennel for two weeks in January 2023.

Falconer will also be prohibited from owning any animals or operate any animal-related businesses for three years.

“All animals, especially pets at a facility specialized to board and shelter them, should be treated with care. Pets bring so much happiness to those in their lives. Boarding pets can be stressful, and owners deserve to know that their pets are being treated compassionately,” Hayden said.

“The Animal Rescue League of Boston’s Law Enforcement Department worked tirelessly and in collaboration with the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office and other agencies during the lengthy investigation and subsequent filing of charges in this matter and ARL wishes to thank DA Kevin Hayden and his office for their dedication to this and all matters of animal cruelty violations in Suffolk County,” stated Dr. Edward Schettino, ARL President and CEO.

In January 2024 Hayden created the Suffolk County Animal Cruelty Task Force, a multi-agency initiative aimed at reducing abuse of animals and coordinating efforts to bring abusers to justice.

Those who wish to report animal abuse should call the ARL hotline at (617) 426-9170 x110 or email cruelty@arlboston.org or the MSPCA hotline at (617) 522-6008 or (800) 628-5808.

