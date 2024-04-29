18-year-old student arrested for stabbing assistant principal at KIPP Academy in Lynn, police say

LYNN, Mass. — Authorities arrested a teen on Monday morning for allegedly stabbing the assistant principal at his school multiple times.

Larnel Jean Eustache, 18, of Chelsea, is charged with assault with intent to murder, mayhem, assault with a dangerous weapons, and other related offenses, according to police.

Officers responding to the KIPP Academy on Wheeler Street around 10:00 a.m. found a staff member suffering from several stab wounds allegedly inflicted by Eustache. The victim, whose name is not being released, was transported to a local hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening. It’s unclear what sort of weapon was used to injure the victim.

Police say Eustache fled the school before officers arrived but was quickly found after a short foot pursuit.

He will likely be arraigned on Tuesday morning.

In a letter sent home to parents, school officials say they immediately contacted emergency services once they became aware of the incident and placed the school in a “Secure and Hold” restriction, which is similar to a lockdown. Students tell Boston 25 News it was the assistant principal who was stabbed.

“It was scary, especially because there were students who did see what happened,” said Adrian Caraballo, a student at KIPP Academy. “I can’t imagine seeing a teacher stabbed and then bleeding like right in front of you and then the student running away. He could have hurt other students.”

The stabbing prompted an early dismissal for students.

“The safety of our students and staff is our number one priority,” Principal Shauna-Kaye Clarke said. “We will continue to partner with the Lynn Police Department and follow their recommendations. Our focus at this time is on supporting our community; we are mobilizing counseling and additional support services for students, faculty, and staff today and will continue to provide information on accessing these supports and ensuring access remains available in the days ahead.”

She also added that there is no additional threat or concern of harm to the campus.

In a statement, Mayor Jared C. Nicholson called the incident concerning.

“We are deeply saddened and concerned by the incident at KIPP Academy this morning,” Mayor Nicholson said. “Our thoughts are with the injured person as well as the entire KIPP community, and the City is here to provide any support that we can. We are grateful for the prompt and professional response of the KIPP team, Lynn Police Department and Emergency Medical Services.”

KIPP Academy Lynn is a charter school that serves grades 9-12. There are 500 students enrolled at the school, according to their website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

