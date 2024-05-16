Live court video, updates: Colin Albert, key witness in Karen Read murder trial, back on the stand

DEDHAM, Mass. — The defense in the Karen Read murder trial will question a man they accuse of attacking John O’Keefe inside a Canton home when witness testimony resumes Thursday morning.

They are pushing accusations that others were involved in O’Keefe’s death and have suggested the nephew of the homeowner where O’Keefe was found.

PLAY-BY-PLAY FROM DAY 13 OF TESTIMONY:





PREVIOUS STORY:

In text messages between Colin Albert and his relative Alli McCabe, timestamps show McCabe picked up Colin from the Alberts home around 12:10.

Colin said, “At 12:10 Alli wrote ‘here’ and at 12:10 I wrote ‘KK.’”

the text messages Alli McCabe says she exchanged with Colin Albert.

But when Colin Albert actually left that home is a contentious issue in this trial.

The prosecution said he was gone before John O’Keefe even arrived but the defense disputes that and suggests Colin Albert and others attacked O’Keefe inside 34 Fairview Road.

“It’s so easy to doctor the times of the text messages,” said defense attorney Yannetti.

Colin Albert was a teen when O’Keefe was killed.

More witnesses testified to seeing what appeared to be Read’s SUV the night before O’Keefe died.

Heather Maddox is one of three people who said she saw Read’s SUV pull up and sit with the engine running and brake lights on.

Heather Maxon Heather Maxon

But no witness said they saw O’Keefe in Read’s vehicle when they pulled away.

“The female was driving and the male was in the passenger seat.” said Maddox.

Ryan Nagel said, “I observed there was a person inside the car, with the interior light on.”

Alan Jackson asked if at any point Nagel saw the SUV reverse and hit a pedestrian and Nagel said no.

Also taking the stand Wednesday, was an animal forensic scientist who tested two swabs sent by the State Police lab.

UC Davis scientist Teri Kun said the samples were taken from a shirt and they were looking for dog DNA.

DNA Evidence (Karen Read Trial) DNA Evidence (Karen Read Trial)

Her results did not show any K9 DNA.

In a second test for 12 animals, the only positive result for animal DNA was pig.

The defense was quick to point out that the scientist did not know how the samples were collected.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group