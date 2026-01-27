Entries now being accepted for the 2026 Boston 5K

BOSTON — Registration is now open for the 2026 Boston 5K, which will be held two days before the Boston Marathon in April, race officials said Monday.

This year’s 5K race will feature a new random selection process, the Boston Athletic Association said in a statement.

The 2026 Boston 5K will take place on Saturday, April 18, two days before the 130th Boston Marathon.

Boston 5K registration will close at 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Last year, the Boston 5K reached its field size capacity in 21 minutes.

This unprecedented demand led race officials to implement a new random selection process “to allow for a more systematic approach to registration, intended to offer more athletes the chance to participate,” officials said.

Interested athletes can submit a Boston 5K registration application within the Athletes’ Village now through Thursday.

Athletes will be informed if they’ve been accepted into the race over the coming weeks.

If athletes are looking for another opportunity to participate in the 2026 Boston 5K, the Special Olympics Massachusetts Xtra Mile team raises funds to provide opportunities for individuals with intellectual disabilities to thrive through the power of sport.

Additional information about the Boston 5K, registration process, and Special Olympics MA Xtra Mile team can be found on the association’s website.

The 130th Boston Marathon is scheduled to take place on Monday, April 20.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

