End of an era: Last surviving Friendly’s restaurant in Boston closes for good

BOSTON — The last surviving Friendly’s restaurant in Boston has closed its doors for good.

The Friendly’s inside Terminal A at Logan International Airport is now boarded up and no longer taking orders, The Boston Globe reported.

Buffalo Wild Wings will replace the Friendly’s, according to the newspaper.

The Logan location was the last Friendly’s inside Route 128. There are now only 26 Friendly’s remaining in the Bay State:

Agawam

Attleboro

Auburn

Chicopee

East Longmeadow

Fall River

Florence

Gardner

Greenfield

Hadley

Haverhill

Holyoke

Leominster

Marlborough

Middleborough

North Dartmouth

Norwood

Peabody

Pembroke

Pittsfield

Plymouth

South Weymouth

Springfield

Swansea

Westfield

West Springfield

Friendly’s began as Friendly Ice Cream in Springfield in 1935, and at one point, there were more than 800 restaurants nationwide.

Friendly’s declared bankruptcy in 2011, leading to a string of closures.

Now, fewer than 100 Friendly’s remain in business.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group