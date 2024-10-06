Emotions run strong at Saturday rally, as the one-year anniversary of October 7th approaches.

BOSTON — Some emotions were running strong as the one-year anniversary of October 7th approaches. It marks one year since more than 1,200 Israelis were killed and hundreds more were taken hostage during a music festival in Gaza.

Saturday, hundreds of people gathered on the Boston Common chanting, holding signs, protesting, and calling for an end to the war.

“We are trying to shine a light on a year of genocide, what’s happening now is beyond any acceptable measures, it’s pure aggression, a lot of killing and now the expansion into Lebanon and other places,” said Fawaz Abusharkh, Founder, Boston Coalition for Palestine.

Abusharkh said the group organized Saturday’s protest at the bandstand. One group in attendance was the Jewish Voice for Peace Boston Chapter which said more than 40 groups attended the protest.

“We are an anti-Zionist organization because we see Zionism as anti-human rights as racist and we don’t see it as protecting and keeping Jews safe we see it putting everyone in danger and we think Jewish people will be safe when Palestinian people are safe,” said Eli Gerzon, Volunteer, Jewish Voice For Peace Boston Chapter.

Rabbi Marc Baker is the President and CEO of Combined Jewish Philanthropies, a non-profit organization in Massachusetts representing the Jewish community.

“We need to continue to grieve together to support one another and to allow this moment not to divide us but to bring us together,” said Baker.

He said people protesting during this time makes him angry.

“The human toll of this past year has been awful when I hear about protests on Oct. 7 I feel sad I feel and outraged this feels like a time to remember those who were brutally murdered to keep Israelis in their hearts and minds,” he said.





