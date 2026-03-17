Emergency repairs on Mass. highway after sinkhole disables at least 8 vehicles

LAKEVILLE, Mass. — Part of a Massachusetts highway was closed for emergency repairs after a sinkhole formed in the road, disabling vehicles during the Tuesday morning commute, officials said.

MassDOT said crews were paving a sinkhole on the shoulder of Route 140 north near Exit 12 in Lakeville.

Troopers responding to a report of several disabled vehicles along the highway around 6 a.m. learned at least eight vehicles were affected by the large pothole, according to state police.

A lane closure is expected to remain in place for several hours, MassDOT noted.

Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route during the paving operation.

There was no immediate word on whether anyone was injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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