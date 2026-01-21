Emergency crews rescue three lost hikers from Vermont mountain

STOWE, Vermont — Winter hiking is not something to do on a whim.

That’s the message from emergency crews who rescued three hikers who were lost on a Vermont mountain in freezing temperatures on Monday.

“We were called out after dark yesterday to assist three lads who had launched into a hike up Mount Mansfield, unaware of the enormity of what they were taking on,” Stowe Mountain Rescue said in a Facebook post on Tuesday afternoon.

“They hiked the bulk of the Hellbrook Trail but managed to lose their way and found themselves in the wilds below Adam’s Apple - in Ron Tobin’s neck of the woods,” emergency crews said in the post.

The hikers “called for assistance, darked out, lost and starting to seriously feel the cold,” emergency crews said.

Emergency crews sent the hikers a snapshot of their location so they could see how to get back on trail.

“Then we coached them through downloading the mapping app Gaia to take the guesswork out of it,” emergency crews said. “This got them successfully moving all the way to Taft Lodge, where we intercepted them.”

The hikers were, essentially, saved by first responders who acted quickly.

“We put crampons on their frozen feet, headlamps on their heads, poured electrolytes into them and gave them extra clothes,” emergency crews said. “Then escorted them to the downhill bus cat, kindly laid on by Stowe Mountain Resort.”

The rescue “illustrates the importance of research, planning and the right equipment when you undertake a significant winter hike,” emergency crews said.

“Winter hiking is NOT something to do on a whim. A map and awareness of the weather and terrain are essential,” emergency crews said. “Likewise warm clothing and sturdy four-season boots plus spikes or crampons.”

“You need calories, water, emergency shelter, first aid kit, fire starting kit, spare cell phone battery bank and a first aid kit,” first responders said, “And headlamps - getting swallowed by darkness at elevation is not fun and not safe.”

Rescue crews recommend downloading a mapping app such as Gaia or CalTopo “from the comfort of your sofa - so you don’t have to fumble with cold fingers and sketchy service with Stowe Mountain Rescue in your ear.”

And, they said, also have a back up.

“Carry a paper map and compass too,” emergency crews said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

