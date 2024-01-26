Emergency crews investigating church collapse in Connecticut city

NEW LONDON, Conn. — A church collapsed in the Connecticut seaport city of New London on Thursday, officials said.

The collapse was reported at the First Congressional Church on Union Street, according to the City of New London Facebook page.

Stunning photos shared by the city showed a gaping hole in the roof of the church, as well as a massive pile of rubble and large stones on the ground where the entrance of the building once stood.

“All citizens are urged to avoid the area of Union, Masonic, State, and Eugene O’Neill,” the city said in the post.

It’s not clear if anyone was inside the church and there was no immediate word on injuries.

The New London Fire Department has responded to the scene and is assessing the collapse.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

