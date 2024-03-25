Electric trains could soon be coming to Fairmount Line of Commuter Rail, report says

BOSTON — New trains could be coming to one of the Commuter Rail branches earlier than expected.

Keolis is considering buying new electric trains for the Fairmount Line.

The line runs entirely through the city of Boston.

The Boston Globe reports that the trains would be operating as soon as 2027.

The plan would also see more frequent service, with trains running every 20 minutes during the week and every 30 minutes on the weekend.

Currently trains run every 45 minutes during the week and every 90 minutes on the weekend.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

