Taylor Swift is coming soon to a theatre near you.

The award-winning singer and songwriter announced a concert film version of her record-breaking ‘The Eras Tour’

“The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon,” Swift wrote on her social media pages announcing the film’s release.

The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I'm overjoyed to tell you that it'll be coming to the big screen soon 😆 Starting Oct 13th you'll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! Tickets are on sale now at… pic.twitter.com/eKRqS8C7d1 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 31, 2023

Starting October 13th you’ll be able to experience the ‘The Eras Tour’ concert film in theaters in North America.

The film will span a 17-year award-winning musical career.

“Immerse yourself in this once-in-a-lifetime concert film experience with a breathtaking cinematic view of the history-making tour,” AMC said on their website.

Advanced tickets to ‘The Eras Tour’ concert film are now available through AMC’s. Each order includes a free mini poster and attendees will also have the option to purchase a collectible cup of popcorn and a collectible cup of soda featuring images from ‘The Eras Tour.’

Taylor Swift Collectable Cups ‘Electric experience’: Taylor Swift announces Eras Tour concert film (AMC)

“Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing, and dancing encouraged,” Swift added.

Tickets for the film can be purchased here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

