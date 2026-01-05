Elderly man hit and killed by car in Manchester, New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — An 81-year-old man from Manchester, New Hampshire was hit and killed by a car on Sunday evening, according to Manchester Police.

According to officials, it happened in the area of 917 Valley Street at 6:18 p.m.

When police arrived on scene, they located a Volkswagon Jetta driven by a 16-year-old male, who did not sustain injuries from the crash.

However, the 81-year-old male who was hit sustained life-threatening injuries and died at the hospital.

Manchester Police said the vehicle was traveling eastbound on Valley Street when the crash occurred.

The cause and factors of this crash are currently under investigation.

Officials are asking if you have any information regarding this incident, please call the Manchester Police Department Traffic Unit at 603-668-8711.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

