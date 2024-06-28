Local

EF-1 Tornado blowing 90mph winds touched down in Rehoboth Wednesday

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

Ef-1 Tornado blowing 90mph winds touched down in Rehoboth Wednesday

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

Around the same time an EF-1 tornado was tearing through North Attleboro Wednesday night, a tornado blowing 90 miles per hour winds was blowing through a secluded section of forest in Rehoboth, the National Weather Service says.

The tornado touched down around 11:30 p.m. in a wooded area west of Steber Way. The NWS says many trees were snapped and uprooted by the twister blowing 90-mile-per-hour winds.

The maximum width of the tornado was 50 yards wide.

“This was a very short-lived tornado which was only on the ground for one minute,” the NWS says.

MEMA posted photos of the felled trees on social media.

The two late-night storms in Bristol County triggered weather alerts.

Wednesday’s tornado was the third time a twister had hit the town of North Attleboro in the past 10 months.

A, EF-1 tornado blew through town in August 2023 before an EF-0 storm hit the Bristol County community in September.

Drone video shows a path of fallen trees lying across some rooftops in the area.

Drone video: Damage from Thursday's severe weather in North Attleboro Drone video: Damage from Thursday's severe weather in North Attleboro

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

