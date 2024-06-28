Ef-1 Tornado blowing 90mph winds touched down in Rehoboth Wednesday

Around the same time an EF-1 tornado was tearing through North Attleboro Wednesday night, a tornado blowing 90 miles per hour winds was blowing through a secluded section of forest in Rehoboth, the National Weather Service says.

The tornado touched down around 11:30 p.m. in a wooded area west of Steber Way. The NWS says many trees were snapped and uprooted by the twister blowing 90-mile-per-hour winds.

Rehoboth Tornado

The maximum width of the tornado was 50 yards wide.

“This was a very short-lived tornado which was only on the ground for one minute,” the NWS says.

MEMA posted photos of the felled trees on social media.

MEMA East Local Coordinator Nathan Cochran joined the National Weather Service survey team today in Rehoboth and Seekonk where they observed downed trees caused by Wednesday night's storm. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/6H4vkft1pU — MEMA (@MassEMA) June 28, 2024

The two late-night storms in Bristol County triggered weather alerts.

Wednesday’s tornado was the third time a twister had hit the town of North Attleboro in the past 10 months.

A, EF-1 tornado blew through town in August 2023 before an EF-0 storm hit the Bristol County community in September.

Drone video shows a path of fallen trees lying across some rooftops in the area.

Drone video: Damage from Thursday's severe weather in North Attleboro Drone video: Damage from Thursday's severe weather in North Attleboro

