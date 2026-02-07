Easton family files wrongful death suit over Tesla crash

EASTON, MASS. — A family from Easton has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Tesla after their 20-year-old son died in a crash back in October.

According to the complaint, the man survived the crash, but he was trapped inside the burning car.

The lawsuit, filed by Samuel Tremblett’s mother, states that on October 29, at around 1 a.m., Tremblett was driving a 2021 Tesla Model Y on the Northbound lane of Turnpike Street in Easton, Massachusetts.

When he entered the town of Easton from the town of Raynham, the Tesla left its lane of travel and crossed the southbound lane, soon colliding with a tree. The car then burst into flames.

As a result of the “defective and unreasonable dangerous electronic system for opening the door handles” Tremblett was unable to exit the vehicle.

“I’m struck in a car crash....I can’t get out....please help me....I can’t breathe.....it’s on fire, it’s on fire. Help please....I’m going to die....I’m dying.....I’m dying....Help....I’m dying....Help.....Help,” Tremblett can be heard saying on the 911 call.

Although officers from Easton Police arrived on scene quickly, they were unable to suppress the fire or remove him from the vehicle due to the severity. Four explosions were reported during the first ten minutes in which they were on scene, and it took approximately four hours to put the fire out.

Unable to open the doors, Tremblett was trapped inside the Tesla and died of thermal injurie and smoke inhalation.

The family is also suing Tesla for negligence, breach of warranty, and pain and suffering.

