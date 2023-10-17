East Bridgewater police seek hit-and-run driver who struck girl on bike in school parking lot

EAST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — Police in East Bridgewater are searching for a hit-and-driver who struck a girl who was riding her bike through the parking lot of an elementary school over the weekend, officials announced Tuesday.

Officers responding to a report of a crash involving a motor vehicle and bicyclist in the area of 143 Bedford Street just after 5:30 p.m. on Sunday found an 11-year-old girl who had been pushed about 60 feet by an SUV across the rear parking lot of Central Elementary School, according to the East Bridgewater Police Department.

The girl’s mother was called to the scene and declined medical transportation on behalf of her daughter. Police said the girl had been riding through a small path that leads from Route 18 to the rear parking lot.

A subsequent investigation revealed that a blue SUV, possibly a 2023-2024 blue Lexus NX, entered the Central School parking lot from Central Street and attempted to use the parking lot as a cut-through to Bedford Street when the driver collided with the girl.

Police said the driver, a female wearing blue hospital scrubs, exited her vehicle and spoke to the girl before leaving the parking lot.

The vehicle is not believed to have been traveling at a high rate of speed at the time of the crash, investigators noted.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 508- 378-7223.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

