Early voting begins in Massachusetts ahead of state’s primary election

BOSTON — Polling locations in Massachusetts opened Saturday for early voting ahead of the state’s primary election.

All eligible Massachusetts voters can begin casting a ballot in the primary election, which is slated to be held on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

Saturday also marks the deadline to register to vote in person or online. The state requires that early voting begins 10 days before state primary elections.

“With early voting, all eligible voters can make their voices heard in this year’s state primary election,” Common Cause Massachusetts Executive Director Geoff Foster said in a statement. “With early voting and vote by mail, we have more options for how we choose to cast a ballot and pick our state leaders. Common Cause Massachusetts encourages everyone to get out and vote before the long weekend.”

Key election dates:

Aug. 24: Deadline to register to vote for the Sept. 3 primary election

Aug. 24-30: Early voting period

Aug. 26 at 5 p.m.: Deadline to request a mail ballot

Sept. 3: Election Day polls are open 7 a.m.- 8 p.m.; last day to vote in-person or return mail ballot to a drop box or local election official

In Boston, early voting will take place at sites throughout the city starting August 24 through August 30.

The voter registration deadline for the State Primary is August 24 and registration forms must be postmarked by that date. Similarly, Boston residents can register in person at the Boston Election Department, located in City Hall. To register online, you can click here.\

In-person early voting begins Saturday, August 24, and runs through Friday, August 30. City Hall is Boston’s primary early voting site, with voting from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday.

If you choose to vote by mail, applications to request a ballot must be received by Monday, August 26 at 5 p.m. A list of drop boxes to turn in your mail-in ballots can be found here. The deadline to apply for an accessible electronic voting ballot is also August 26 at 5 p.m. Applications for those can be found here.

To find your polling location in Boston, click here.

