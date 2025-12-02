Duxbury robbery suspects caught after multi-town crime spree

Two people were arrested in connection with an armed robbery in Duxbury after police say the suspects stole a vehicle from Rhode Island, and stole other items in Plymouth and Kingston.

Fernando Torres, 37, of Providence, Rhode Island, and Victoria Lambert, 29, of Warwick, Rhode Island, are facing multiple charges.

Duxbury police said they received a 911 call around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 30, from a man who reported that while he was walking on Arrowhead Road, a tan sedan with Rhode Island license plates stopped abruptly.

A man got out of the car with a box cutter, pressed it against the victim and demanded everything he had, police said.

The suspect took the victim’s Apple Watch and jacket before fleeing in the sedan, which was driven by a woman, according to police.

Police said the vehicle and suspects matched descriptions provided by the Plymouth and Kingston police departments in connection with similar crimes that occurred earlier that day.

Officers later learned the car had been reported stolen out of Rhode Island.

A BOLO was issued to surrounding towns, and Duxbury officers began searching the area.

Using the victim’s Find My app, officers tracked the suspects to a gas station in Pembroke, where police — assisted by Massachusetts State Police — located the vehicle and detained the occupants.

Police said numerous stolen items were recovered from the car.

Lambert is charged with accessory after the fact.

Torres is charged with armed robbery, assault with a dangerous weapon, threat to commit a crime, assault and battery, and armed assault to rob a person over 60.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

