Dump truck overturns on I-495 in Raynham, causing fuel spill, traffic delays

RAYNHAM, Mass. — A dump truck rolled over on I-495 on Tuesday morning, spilling fuel and causing significant traffic delays in Raynham.

Shortly after 8 a.m., a dump truck filled with gravel crashed and rolled over on the median of I-495 South in Raynham at mile marker 17.2

According to Raynham fire, the driver of the dump truck refused emergency medical transportation to a local hospital.

A major cleanup of the gravel, hydraulic fluids, and diesel fuel that was spilled by the truck is underway.

State Police and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation responded to the incident, shutting down a section of I-495, diverting traffic via Exit 18 while encouraging drivers to seek alternate routes.

Raynham firefighters remain at the scene of the crash as the cleanup from the incident continues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

