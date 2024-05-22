Drunken bar patron led New Bedford officers on chase, had cache of firearms in vehicle, police say

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — A New Bedford bar patron is accused of leading police on a late-night pursuit while drunk and having a cache of weapons inside his vehicle, including an AR-15 rifle with three high-capacity magazines capable of holding dozens of rounds.

Gerald Ambrose, 20, of Earle Street, New Bedford, was arrested following Saturday’s incident and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, driving under the influence of liquor, failure to stop for police, carrying a firearm without a license, possession of high-capacity feeding devices, and possession of a firearm with serial numbers defaced, among other charges, police said Wednesday.

Ambrose had a blood alcohol level of .14, close to twice the legal limit in Massachusetts of .08, police said in a statement on Facebook.

An additional shotgun and rifle were reported to be at a girlfriend’s house in Dartmouth, police said. Dartmouth police were contacted and assisted investigators in retrieving these weapons.

During early morning hours of Saturday, patrol units were called to 1621 Acushnet Ave., the location of The Morna Lounge, after receiving reports of a man who had threatened security staff with a gun.

As officers arrived on the scene, the suspect, later identified as Ambrose, fled in his vehicle, leading officers on a pursuit “during which he drove erratically and even blew out one of his tires,” police said.

Ambrose made his way into Dartmouth through Interstate 195 west before finally stopping and surrendering on Faunce Corner Road, police said.

Officers Keith Almeida and Mason Almeida arrested Ambrose, who was intoxicated, police said.

While searching Ambrose’s vehicle, police found a 9 mm handgun on the driver’s side floor. Police said the gun was loaded with an extended magazine capable of holding 20 rounds.

In the trunk of the vehicle, officers discovered an AR-15 rifle with 3 high-capacity magazines capable of holding 30, 40, and 50 rounds, respectively, police said.

“This is a great case that illustrates the unknown dangers officers face in responding to calls for service,” New Bedford Police Chief Paul Oliveira said in a statement. “This was a volatile situation that could have ended in tragedy; I’m grateful that it was resolved safely, and I’m very appreciative of the work that’s being done by our officers out on the streets each day.”

