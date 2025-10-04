Drought and warm temps not stopping apple orchards

NATICK, Mass. — It’s been a warm and dry September. Fortunately, the weather has been nice to enjoy the outdoors and isn’t harming the harvest for all your fall favorites.

Laura Neville is the marketing director for Lookout Farm in Natick. She says they work year-round for September and October.

The start to the fall season has been a good one. With some parts of Massachusetts in a drought, they’ve had to get creative to water the thousands of trees and plants they have, but the lack of rain isn’t slowing them down.

“The drought has been challenging and dealing with irrigation and things like that,” she said. “But it hasn’t impacted our crop. We have a beautiful crop this year.”

The farm has 160 acres of land to care for. Neville says the warm conditions and sunny weather has created a great harvest for the year. While it’s been beautiful outside, the fall feels might feel different with warmer weather on the way this weekend.

“I’m starting to see more people who really want to wear their flannels and big boots,” Neville said. “They’re a little miserable in the heat. It’s more of the wardrobe that’s been the problem here.”

People enjoying the farm on Friday night agreed, while the weather is nice and warm, they expected the first weekend of October to feel more fall-like.

“Wish the weather was a little bit cooler,” Sarah Healey said. “It was nicer the past couple of days, but can’t complain too much because it will be cold eventually.”

Healey brought her young son to meet with another friend and the friend’s daughter. It was their first time taking the kids apple picking.

“It’s great to find places we can go where the kids can have fun and the moms can have fun,” Healey said.

