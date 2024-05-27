‘Driving recklessly’: 60 drivers caught speeding 90 mph or greater on I-95 during holiday weekend

SEACOAST, N.H. — If you’re driving home from your Memorial Day weekend destination, state police want you to slow down.

New Hampshire state troopers used aircraft to nab 60 drivers for speeding in excess of 90 mph on Interstate 95 over the Memorial Day weekend.

Eight of those drivers were seen “driving recklessly and traveling 100 mph or greater” while 52 drivers were clocked traveling 90 mph or greater, state police said. There were more than 100 violations in total over the holiday weekend.

“Troopers wish to remind drivers to pay special attention to their speed, reduce distractions in their vehicle and focus their attention on driving during this busy holiday weekend,” state police said in a statement on Sunday night.

Troopers from the State Police Special Enforcement Unit caught weekend violators during traffic enforcement initiatives on I-95 in Hampton and Greenland.

The unit -- which focuses on enforcing traffic laws, promoting highway safety and reducing the number of crashes on New Hampshire roadways -- is equipped “with the latest technology and tools to effectively monitor and enforce traffic laws, including the State Police Aircraft,” state police said.

Troopers also came across various other violations, including child restraint violations, following too closely, and drivers with suspended licenses.

On Sunday morning, Maine State Police tried to stop a vehicle for speeding over 90 mph on I-95. The vehicle did not stop for a Maine trooper and continued into New Hampshire, state police said.

The New Hampshire State Police aircraft located the vehicle, troopers conducted a stop on I-95 in Greenland and detained that driver for Maine State Police.

