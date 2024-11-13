DA: Driver who led police on chase from Haverhill to Lawrence arrainged on pre-existing charges

LAWRENCE, Mass. — The man accused of hitting a police officer and several cruisers with a car before leading law enforcement on a cross-town pursuit was arraigned on pre-existing charges in Haverhill District Court Wednesday.

As police approached two people in a car at a Haverhill McDonald’s on Main Street at 11:38 a.m. Tuesday, Christopher Roque-Joaquin, 26, of Lawrence, allegedly threw the vehicle into reverse, hit several police vehicles, struck an officer, and then drove at other officers. During the incident, authorities say a Haverhill officer fired his gun.

Roque-Joaquin and his passenger allegedly raced from the scene and were pursued by Haverhill Police into Lawrence. The Essex DA’s office says the car was abandoned by both occupants and the driver was taken into custody a short time later.

Many heavily armed officers and K9 teams swarmed the neighborhood in the area of Saunders Street.

The Essex DA’s office said the car was abandoned by both occupants and Roque-Joaquin was taken into custody a short time later. He was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for injuries.

His passenger has not been located.

Roque-Joaquin was arraigned on charges of two counts of larceny under $1,200 and attempt to commit a crime related to incidents where he allegedly stole cases of Red Bull from a grocery store. He was also charged with two counts of being a fugitive from justice due to outstanding warrants issued in New Hampshire related to an alleged theft from a Walmart and receiving a stolen vehicle.

Roque-Joaquin was ordered held on $25,000 bail but was ordered held without bail on the fugitive from justice charges.

The police chase remains under investigation.

Roque-Joaquin is scheduled to next appear in court on December 11, 2024.

