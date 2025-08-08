Driver dead after tractor-trailer crashes through guardrail on I-93 in NH, plunges into river

TILTON, N.H. — One person is dead after a tractor-trailer crashed through a guardrail on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire and plunged into a river below early Friday morning, authorities said.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash on the southbound side of the highway near mile marker 57 in Tilton just before 2 a.m. found a tractor-trailer resting on its side in the Winnipesaukee River, according to New Hampshire State Police.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, identified as Benjamin A. Willson, 48, of Granby, Vermont, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation determined that the driver of the tractor-trailer failed to negotiate a curve in the road, broke through the center median guardrail, traveled through the median and the embankment, across the railroad tracks, and into the river, according to state police.

A photo from the scene showed a pair of crane crews working to remove the crash wreckage from the river.

State police warned of delays in the area throughout the morning because the left lane on the highway was still closed.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is urged to contact Trooper Conor Davis at Conor.K.Davis@dos.nh.gov.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

