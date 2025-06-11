Driver dead after pickup truck crashes into tree in Merrimack Valley town

CHELMSFORD, Mass. — A man is dead after the pickup truck he was driving veered off the road and slammed into a tree in Chelmsford late Tuesday night, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of a crash in the area of 160 Westford Street around 11 p.m. found a white pickup truck that had struck a tree, according to the Chelmsford Police Department.

The driver, who police identified as a 61-year-old Ronald Wetmore, of Chelmsford, was taken to Lowell General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

There were no additional details immediately available.

State police detectives assigned to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office are assisting Chelmsford police with an investigation into the deadly wreck.

