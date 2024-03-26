Driver of concrete truck hospitalized after crashing into more than a dozen cars in New Hampshire

CONCORD, NH — New Hampshire State Police say 16 cars were damaged Monday afternoon after a concrete truck veered off Interstate 93 and crashed in the area of the Park & Ride in Concord.

According to police, the truck, which was not carrying any concrete at the time, had been traveling south on I-93 when it swerved off the right side of the road, striking a guardrail near the Exit 14 off-ramp.

The truck continued for approximately 100 feet then went through a chain-link fence and continued down an embankment into a parking lot area near the Concord Coach Lines bus terminal on Stickney Avenue, police said. The truck struck and damaged 10 vehicles as it traveled through the parking lot before continuing into another lot, where six more vehicles were struck and damaged.

Police said an employee from Concord Coach Lines was able to turn off the truck, which was still in gear with the wheels continuing to spin.

In total, 16 vehicles were struck and damaged by the concrete truck.

Concrete truck crashes into more than a dozen vehicles in New Hampshire (New Hampshire State Police)

The operator of the concrete truck has been identified as Scott Long, 57, of Alton Bay, N.H. Troopers say Long, the only person injured, appears to have suffered a medical emergency.

The crash and all contributing factors remain under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has video footage contact Trooper Jacob Plourde at (603)-451-9329 or jacob.j.plourde@dos.nh.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

