‘Dreams do come true,’ Watertown’s Noah Kahan gets Grammy nomination for Best New Artist

Watertown, Mass. — Vermont native, and Watertown resident Noah Kahan could be a Grammy winner by the time he plays Fenway Park next summer.

Kahan was nominated for a Grammy Award in the category of “Best New Artist” on Friday.

Kahan is joined in that category by Gracie Abrams, Fred again.., Ice Spice, Jelly Roll, Coco Jones, Victoria Monét and The War And Treaty.

Alternative R&B and neo-soul singer SZA leads the Grammy nominations thanks to her hit “Kill Bill” and her second album “SOS.

Kahan seemed to allude to the honor in a brief post to social media Friday morning.

Dreams do come true — Noah Kahan (@NoahKahan) November 10, 2023

Kahan’s roots are in rural Vermont, but he moved to Watertown in 2022 according to Boston Magazine.

That will make for an easy commute to work next year when Kahan plays Fenway Park. The “We’ll All Be Here Forever Tour” includes dates across the U.S., Europe, and Canada. The tour kicks off on Feb. 8 in Dublin, Ireland, and his Fenway show is slated for July 18th and 19th.

“Kahan is a major-label recording artist who writes 21st-century folk songs about small-town claustrophobia, emotional introspection, and the heavy lifting of self-discovery. His crisply detailed lyrics often reference New England, his parents, driving, and dogs,” according to Boston Magazine.

The Grammy Awards will be handed out on Feb. 4 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

