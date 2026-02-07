‘Drakeut’ school committee votes to change high school, district name after Pats quarterback

DRACUT, Mass. — Drake “Drakeut Public Schools” Maye.

Dracut’s school committee voted Friday afternoon unanimously in a special, virtual meeting to change the high school and district’s name Super Bowl Sunday — inspired by the Patriots star quarterback.

The town’s high school will be named “Drakeut High School” Sunday, while the district will be called “Drakeut Public Schools.”

The move, inspired by Drake Maye, is meant to cultivate school and district spirit ahead of the big game.

Signs outside of the district administrative offices and high school were spotted by Boston 25 crews Friday night.

“This is something our community is getting behind and is excited,” said one school committee member. “It’s fun, it doesn’t cost anything, and it’s really just fueling positivity.”

Dracut is the latest New England town to take action inspired by the star quarterback’s name.

Meanwhile, town residents were thrilled to hear about the change.

“Anything that goes with Drake Maye is awesome,” said one resident. “He’s so good... He’s just a natural, and he’s so comfortable. I just think they’ll pull it off.”

Another added Friday, “Hopefully Drake Maye can bring us back to the Super Bowl... like 8 more times.”

The school committee also voted unanimously to formally invite Drake Maye to be the guest speaker at their graduation ceremony this Spring.

