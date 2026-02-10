Local

Drake Maye reveals injury update as Patriots clean out lockers at Gillette after Super Bowl loss

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News
FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye and his teammates returned to Gillette Stadium in Foxboro on Tuesday to clean out their lockers for the offseason after losing to the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX on Sunday night.

Maye, who turned the ball over three times in the 29-13 defeat, revealed after the game that he had a pain-relieving injection in his shoulder before kickoff. Seattle beat and battered Maye with its relentless defense, sacking him six times and hitting him another 11 times.

While speaking with the media on Tuesday, Maye was asked where he is physically and whether he needs surgery to heal his shoulder.

“Just some time off. Time off is the best healer. Definitely just need some time off,” Maye said. “Nothing that needs anything to be done, just some time away, time to get some rest, and some time away from football.”

Maye also confirmed he suffered the injury when he was hit by a Denver Broncos defender in the AFC Championship, calling the timing “unfortunate.”

“You can’t blame things on injuries. Things happen like this all the time in the league,” Maye said. “It was just unfortunate.”

Maye didn’t think the injury affected his performance against the Seahawks. He finished 27 of 43 for 295 yards, and there were few highlights before he and the Patriots finally found some traction in the third quarter.

“I was feeling like I was able to make throws in the game, like I was myself,” Maye said. “Just didn’t make plays.”

Maye vowed to learn from his Super Bowl experiences and expressed a desire to further develop the offense.

“My capability to play the position, use my knowledge of the game, and learn from coach to get us in the best spot is only going to help us down the road,” Maye explained. “The sky is the limit for us.”

When the Patriots returned from Santa Clara, California, on Monday night, a slew of proud fans were waiting to greet them at Gillette and thanked them for a memorable season.

