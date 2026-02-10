Drake Maye reveals injury update as Patriots clean out lockers at Gillette after Super Bowl loss

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye and his teammates returned to Gillette Stadium in Foxboro on Tuesday to clean out their lockers for the offseason after losing to the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX on Sunday night.

Maye, who turned the ball over three times in the 29-13 defeat, revealed after the game that he had a pain-relieving injection in his shoulder before kickoff. Seattle beat and battered Maye with its relentless defense, sacking him six times and hitting him another 11 times.

While speaking with the media on Tuesday, Maye was asked where he is physically and whether he needs surgery to heal his shoulder.

“Just some time off. Time off is the best healer. Definitely just need some time off,” Maye said. “Nothing that needs anything to be done, just some time away, time to get some rest, and some time away from football.”

Maye also confirmed he suffered the injury when he was hit by a Denver Broncos defender in the AFC Championship, calling the timing “unfortunate.”

“You can’t blame things on injuries. Things happen like this all the time in the league,” Maye said. “It was just unfortunate.”

0 of 47 APTOPIX Super Bowl Football Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon (21) forces a fumble against New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) at the NFL Super Bowl 60 game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, February 8, 2026. (Adam Hunger/AP Content Services for the NFL) (Adam Hunger/AP) Super Bowl Football Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs with the ball during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) (Brynn Anderson/AP) Super Bowl Football Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) carries during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) (Matt Slocum/AP) Super Bowl Football New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel celebrates with members of his team after a touchdown during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) (Lynne Sladky/AP) Super Bowl Football New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) escapes pressure from Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Byron Murphy II (91) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) (Charlie Riedel/AP) Super Bowl Football Seattle Seahawks linebacker Derick Hall (58) sacks New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) causing a fumble during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) (Charlie Riedel/AP) Super Bowl Football New England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins (13) makes a catch during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP) Super Bowl Football Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) throws a pass under pressure from New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore (90) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) (Charlie Riedel/AP) Super Bowl Football Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) throws a pass under pressure from New England Patriots defensive end Milton Williams (97) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) (Charlie Riedel/AP) Super Bowl Football Seattle Seahawks Byron Murphy II (91), Devon Witherspoon (21), and the Seahawks defense celebrate after Murphy recovered a fumble after a sack during the third quarter of Super Bowl 60 in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026. (Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via AP) (Scott Strazzante/AP) APTOPIX Super Bowl Football Seattle Seahawks linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (7) celebrates his touchdown on a fumble recovery during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) (Mark J. Terrill/AP) APTOPIX Super Bowl Football Seattle Seahawks tight end AJ Barner catches a touchdown pass during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) (Brynn Anderson/AP) APTOPIX Super Bowl Football New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) is sacked by Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon (21) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) (Charlie Riedel/AP) APTOPIX Super Bowl Football Seattle Seahawks defensive end Rylie Mills, right, sacks New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, left, during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) (Matt Slocum/AP) APTOPIX Super Bowl Football Seattle Seahawks defensive end Rylie Mills celebrates after sacking New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) (Brynn Anderson/AP) Super Bowl Football Seattle Seahawks defensive end Rylie Mills (98) celebrates after sacking New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) (Sue Ogrocki/AP) Super Bowl Football Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, font, is unable to catch a pass as New England Patriots safety Craig Woodson defends during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) (Sue Ogrocki/AP) Super Bowl Football New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) breaks up a pass intended for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, right, during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) (Sue Ogrocki/AP) Super Bowl Football Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) makes a catch during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) (Matt Slocum/AP) Super Bowl LX: Patriots quarterback Drake Maye fires downfield during the second quarter. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Super Bowl LX: Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) is sacked by Seattle's Rylie Mills during the second quarter. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots' safety Craig Woodson tackles Seattle Seahawks' running back Kenneth Walker III (9) during the second qaurter. (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images) Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 08: Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots is sacked by Derick Hall #58 of the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter of Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium on February 08, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 08: Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots throws a pass while Devon Witherspoon #21 of the Seattle Seahawks defends during the first quarter of Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium on February 08, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 08: Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels of the New England Patriots looks on during warm-ups prior to the start of Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots on February 08, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 08: Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots huddles the offense against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium on February 08, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 08: Craig Woodson #31 of the New England Patriots runs onto the field during Super Bowl LX against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium on February 08, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) (Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 08: Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots passes against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium on February 08, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 08: Head coach Mike Vrabel of the New England Patriots takes the field against the Seattle Seahawks before Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium on February 08, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 08: Sam Darnold #14 of the Seattle Seahawks takes the snap against the New England Patriots during the first quarter Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium on February 08, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images) (Ishika Samant/Getty Images) Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 08: Derick Hall #58 of the Seattle Seahawks reacts after a sack against the New England Patriots during the first quarter Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium on February 08, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 08: Jason Myers #5 of the Seattle Seahawks kicks a field goal against the New England Patriots during the first quarter in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium on February 08, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 08: Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots hands off to Rhamondre Stevenson #38 of the New England Patriots during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium on February 08, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 08: Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots kisses his wife Ann Michael Maye prior to the start of Super Bowl LX against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium on February 08, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 08: Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots looks on during Super Bowl LX against the Seattle Seahawks LX at Levi's Stadium on February 08, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) (Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Super Bowl LX: Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) is sacked by Seattle's Nick Emmanwori during the first quarter. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Super Bowl LX pregame: New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, owner looks on before the start of Super Bowl LX. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Super Bowl LX pregame: Coach Mike Vrabel of the New England Patriots walks on the field prior to Super Bowl LX. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images) Super Bowl Football New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel, left, talks with team owner Robert Kraft at the practice venue for their Super Bowl 60 NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) (Charlie Riedel/AP) Super Bowl Football New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye waits to be in a group photo at their practice venue for the Super Bowl 60 NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) (Charlie Riedel/AP)

Maye didn’t think the injury affected his performance against the Seahawks. He finished 27 of 43 for 295 yards, and there were few highlights before he and the Patriots finally found some traction in the third quarter.

“I was feeling like I was able to make throws in the game, like I was myself,” Maye said. “Just didn’t make plays.”

Maye vowed to learn from his Super Bowl experiences and expressed a desire to further develop the offense.

“My capability to play the position, use my knowledge of the game, and learn from coach to get us in the best spot is only going to help us down the road,” Maye explained. “The sky is the limit for us.”

When the Patriots returned from Santa Clara, California, on Monday night, a slew of proud fans were waiting to greet them at Gillette and thanked them for a memorable season.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group