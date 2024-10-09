DPH lifts cyanobacteria bloom advisory for Charles River

BOSTON — A cyanobacteria bloom advisory for the Charles River downstream of the Longfellow Bridge has been lifted.

The Department of Public Health reports they collected samples in the lower basin on October 7th in various locations and found no traces of the toxin in any sample.

According to the Department, cyanobacteria, or blue-green algae are naturally occurring microorganisms in rivers, lakes, and ponds that can potentially release harmful cyanotoxins that are particularly dangerous to children and pets.

Cyanobacteria grows rapidly when bodies of water experience high phosphorus levels, hotter temperatures, and stagnant conditions.

They add that in the Charles River, cyanobacterial blooms are a symptom of excess stormwater pollution and degraded ecology.

Current stormwater regulations mandate an over 50% reduction in nutrient loading from watershed communities by the year 2038.

For ongoing water quality updates, please visit CRWA’s flagging webpage https://www.crwa.org/flagging-program.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group