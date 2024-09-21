Dozens of horses evacuated after barn fire at Big E

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Dozens are horses are safe after having to be evacuated after a fire erupted inside the barn at the Big E.

Around 11:45 on Friday evening after the Big E closed, the West Springfield Fire Department received a call for a reported fire.

Upon arrival, crews found a fire inside the C Barn. According to fire officials, the fire was contained and the sprinkler system was successful in ensuring the safety of animals and exhibitors.

161 horses were forced to evacuate but are safe and are now recovered from minor injuries.

“We would like to mention that the response was a collaborative effort between the West Springfield Fire Department on and off duty, West Springfield Police Department, Mass State Police, MEMA, exhibitors, and Eastern States Exposition Staff,” West Springfield Fire said in a social media post.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

