Dozens of dogs rescued ahead of Hurricane Isaias headed to Massachusetts

BOSTON — Dozens of dogs are being transported out of danger and into Massachusetts ahead of Hurricane Isaias.

The MSPCA-Angell’s Natural Disaster Relief program, along with the Bissell Pet Foundation, is transporting approximately 30 dogs from the Greater Birmingham Humane Society in Alabama.

Staff said the dogs are expected to arrive at Beverly Regional Airport on Friday afternoon. MSPCA-Angell staff will transport them to the Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem.

The rescued dogs range in age from 2 months to 11 years old. Staff said the breed mixes include German shepherds, terriers, poodles, chihuahuas, Labrador retrievers, and pit bulls.

The dogs are expected to be ready for adoption following a 48-hour quarantine and receiving any needed medical or behavioral care.

Anyone interested in adopting can visit any of the shelters in Boston, Methuen, Salem, and Centerville on Cape Cod.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group