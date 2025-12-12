Downed utility pole causes street closure in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Crews are warning of possible traffic delays as a result of a downed utility pole in Framingham.

The pole came down on Concord Street around 7 p.m. according to a post on social media by the Framingham Police Department. As a result a stretch of Concord Street is currently closed.

“Due to a utility pole being taken down, Concord St is closed in both directions between Fairbanks Rd and Cochituate Rd.,” Framingham Police posted to their Facebook page.

“Substantial traffic delays are forecasted as Concord Street will be closed in both directions for several hours to facilitate Eversource’s repair efforts,” according to Framingham Firefighters.

Downed utility pole in Framingham causing traffic delays Crews work to repair a downed utility pole at the intersection of Concord Street and Route 9 in Framingham. Photo Credit: Framingham Firefighters IAFF Local 1652

Police are asking people to please avoid the area if possible.

No word on what caused the pole to come down.

Boston 25 News has reached out to Framingham Police for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

