Downed Amtrak wire near Ruggles causes Commuter Rail and Orange Line service interruptions

Hours after a derailed Green Line train impacted weekend plans for thousands of MBTA riders, a downed Amtrak wire forced over 80 passengers to evacuate on the commuter rail and shuttle buses to replace some Orange Line service.

A downed Amtrak catenary wire was reported near Ruggles Station around 3:10 p.m. Saturday afternoon, a Keolis spokesperson told Boston 25 News.

Franklin Line train 1708 was held near the station once fire crews arrived and the 82 passengers onboard were safely evacuated.

According to Keolis, other scheduled trains through this area initially bypassed Ruggles by taking the Fairmount Line but four Needham Line trains were cancelled.

“Normal service has now resumed but residual delays are anticipated for the remainder of the evening on the Needham, Franklin, and Providence Lines,” a Keolis spokesperson stated. “Passengers should subscribe to T-Alerts and follow @MBTA_CR_Alerts on X for the most up to date service information.”

The MBTA first alerted riders that shuttle buses were replacing regular Orange Line trains between Forest Hills and Back Bay at 5:35 p.m., advising riders to use Route 39 buses or to take the Green Line if they could.

Regular train service resumed around 8:00 p.m., the MBTA says.

Orange Line Update: Regular service between Oak Grove and Ruggles has resumed after earlier downed catenary wires near Roxbury Crossing. https://t.co/ckG0QFErmu — MBTA (@MBTA) March 10, 2024

Franklin Line train 1713 and Providence Line train 1812 are continuing to operate behind schedule due to the interruption, the MBTA says.

Update: Franklin Line Train 1713 (6:45 pm from South Station) remains at South Station and is 30-40 minutes behind schedule due to downed Amtrak wires near Ruggles. — MBTA Commuter Rail Alerts (@MBTA_CR_Alerts) March 10, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

