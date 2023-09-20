Dorchester woman claims $1 million Powerball prize in Massachusetts

BOSTON — One lucky woman in Dorchester has claimed a $1 million Powerball prize, state lottery officials said Wednesday.

Tiffany Brown won after the first five numbers on her Quic Pic ticket matched those selected in the Powerball drawing on Monday, lottery officials said.

Brown told lottery officials that a friend had encouraged her to play because of the large jackpot.

Tiffany Brown lottery winner (Massachusetts State Lottery Commission)

She claimed her $1 million prize, before taxes, on Wednesday at the Massachusetts State Lottery’s headquarters in Dorchester. Her winning ticket was purchased at Supreme Liquors at 506 Geneva Ave. in Dorchester. The store receives a $10,000 bonus for its sale of this ticket.

The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday night, Sept. 20 with a jackpot of $672 million, or a $320 million cash option prize.

If won, this jackpot would be the tenth-largest in Powerball history.

Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing will be the twenty-seventh since the jackpot was last hit July 19, when a $1.08 billion jackpot was won on a ticket sold in California.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

