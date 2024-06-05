BOSTON — An emaciated dog that was found with a broken leg and covered in feces by a gas station dumpster is on its way to recovery, the Animal Rescue League of Boston says.

The two-year-old Shih Tzu was found in a cat carrier by a Mobil gas station dumpster. The ARL says the dog, now dubbed Arthur, was covered in urine and feces, had a splint on his front leg from a prior injury and his fur was severely matted. He was without food and water.

Arthur was taken back to the ARL and is now on a safe refeeding plan.

Arthur did not have ID tags or a microchip. An x-ray showed he also had a toe fracture.

“ARL understands the difficulties of pet ownership, however, the organization reminds the public that abandoning an animal is never an option. Not only is abandoning an animal illegal, but Arthur could have been further injured or even starved to death had he not been discovered,” the ARL said in a statement. “If you are unable to care for an animal, please reach out to ARL or your local animal control office or shelter to surrender the animal.”

ARL’s Law Enforcement Department is investigating. Anyone who may know where the dog came from is asked to contact ARL Law Enforcement by calling (617) 426-9170 x110 or emailing cruelty@arlboston.org.

Dog found abandoned near Boston-area gas station dumpster (Animal Rescue League of Boston)

